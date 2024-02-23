iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,087 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

