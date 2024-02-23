iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stake Trimmed by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $17,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,785 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,521,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 251,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IYR stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

