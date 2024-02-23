Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.22 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 511.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,890,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,420,000 after acquiring an additional 531,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,030,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,236,000 after acquiring an additional 243,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.7% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,847 shares of company stock worth $3,848,956. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,059. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

