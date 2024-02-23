Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 8,032 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 95.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,388,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15,428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 251,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.85 and a 1-year high of $333.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.70. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile



Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

