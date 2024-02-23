Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 462,298 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 462,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,006,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of PPG Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $144.08. 96,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.76.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

View Our Latest Report on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.