Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.8 %

AMGN traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.44. 457,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,433. The stock has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

