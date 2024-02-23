Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.29 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.52. 109,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,756. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $126.54.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

