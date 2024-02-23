Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 6.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 33,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.7 %

CCI stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,779. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

