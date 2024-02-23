Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,180 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Ameren were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

