Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 747 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,095. The company’s fifty day moving average is $413.72 and its 200-day moving average is $465.16. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.69 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

