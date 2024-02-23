Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Waters by 39.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 35.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.96. 38,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.70. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.