Mariner LLC Has $19.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.38% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $19,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after buying an additional 269,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after buying an additional 158,293 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after buying an additional 123,559 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $81.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

