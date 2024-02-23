Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $217.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.