Mariner LLC Has $21.13 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 369,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $21,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,132,000 after purchasing an additional 250,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,362,000 after buying an additional 330,160 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

