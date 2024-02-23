Mariner LLC Has $20.69 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $20,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

