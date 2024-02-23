Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,105 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

