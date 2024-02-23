Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

