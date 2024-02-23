Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,271 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.