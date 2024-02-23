Mariner LLC Buys 34,249 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $24,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

