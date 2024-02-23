Mariner LLC Purchases 3,780 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $21,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $477,435,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,846 shares of company stock worth $125,943,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $225.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.