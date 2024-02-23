West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys 221 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 44,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.07. 49,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,147. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.17.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

