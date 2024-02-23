West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after acquiring an additional 240,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after purchasing an additional 347,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $141.51. 644,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.