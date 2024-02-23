Asset Dedication LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VDC stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,019. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.24. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $201.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.