Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $1,808,277. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $154.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,356. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

