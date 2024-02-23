Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.34

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 172005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at $976,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at $630,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at $488,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.