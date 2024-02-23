Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.34

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLXGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 172005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at $976,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at $630,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at $488,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Articles

