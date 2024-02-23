Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $291.5 – $294.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.38 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.060-0.080 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMPL. Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

Get Amplitude alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Amplitude

Amplitude Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.81 on Friday. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78.

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amplitude by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.