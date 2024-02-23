Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.406 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Suncor Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years. Suncor Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

