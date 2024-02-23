Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 345,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,289,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $96.41 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

