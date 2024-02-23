Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $230,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.98 and a twelve month high of $85.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

