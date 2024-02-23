Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 2,250 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,749,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,110,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after acquiring an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,538,000 after acquiring an additional 204,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after acquiring an additional 238,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.06%.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.