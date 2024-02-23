Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVOL. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,548,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,291,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 250,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 93,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SVOL opened at $22.80 on Friday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.