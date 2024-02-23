Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2024

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOLFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVOL. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,548,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,291,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 250,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 93,139 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SVOL opened at $22.80 on Friday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.