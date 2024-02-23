Barclays Raises Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $78.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,791. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $74.43.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,277,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 18,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 310,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,285,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 194,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 130,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.