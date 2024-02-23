Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 76 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 127.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,536,000 after buying an additional 689,576 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.8% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 57.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $548,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $167.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

