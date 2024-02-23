Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $588.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.43 and a 200 day moving average of $456.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $597.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

