Jack in the Box Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

JACK stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $36,222.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,585,000.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 79.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 303,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

