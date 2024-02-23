Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $173.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.4 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.630 EPS.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $86.25. 58,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Workiva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

