Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.18% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NJUL. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $20,759,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

