Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:PJUL opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.