Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 805 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 339,978 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,462,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

