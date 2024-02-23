Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $21,127,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.94. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $152.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

