VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209,653 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $75,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,593,000. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,612,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,726 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

