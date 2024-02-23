Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Avista updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.56 EPS.

Avista Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.11. 58,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Avista has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

