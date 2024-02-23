Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bausch + Lomb updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BLCO stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $17.50. 116,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,331. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

