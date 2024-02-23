Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bausch + Lomb updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Bausch + Lomb Price Performance
BLCO stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $17.50. 116,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,331. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Company Profile
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch + Lomb
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- How to invest in airline stocks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Dropbox’s stock is a falling knife worth catching
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Warner Bros. Discover: Debt down, profits up, yet questions remain
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.