DeversiFi (DVF) Market Capitalization Hits $80.82 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $80.82 million and $7,095.72 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001585 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

