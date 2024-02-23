Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $668.24 and last traded at $664.26, with a volume of 675847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $657.92.

The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $183.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $628.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.