Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,268,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 1,018,504 shares.The stock last traded at $10.33 and had previously closed at $10.57.

The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,650,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 98,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,099,000 after purchasing an additional 432,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,210,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 52.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,862,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,956 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 5,998,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,342,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.65.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

