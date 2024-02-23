Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Insider Nicholas Collishaw Purchases 20,000 Shares

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Collishaw purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.24 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,800.00 ($81,568.63).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.94%.

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

