Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Insider Philip Bainbridge Purchases 3,787 Shares

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Free Report) insider Philip Bainbridge purchased 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.80 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of A$48,473.60 ($31,682.09).
Sims Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79.
About Sims
