Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $284,991,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

DLR opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $149.07.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

