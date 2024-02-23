Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 147.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,899 shares of company stock worth $13,922,704 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $224.61.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

